Florida woman charged with DUI after telling injured victim he was dreaming

BRANDON, FL (RNN) - A head-on collision on Thanksgiving morning left a man hospitalized with serious foot and ankle injuries.
His vehicle was struck so hard, it was pushed backwards into a tree off the road. The tree split and left part of the vehicle elevated off the ground.
Despite $25,000 worth of property damage, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies told WFTS the other driver tried to convince the injured man that his pain wasn’t real.
She told him it was all a dream.
Sixty-one-year-old Darlene Bell-Babineaux was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Responding deputies said they found her hiding in the bushes with bloodshot eyes and nothing on her feet.
After searching her Mercedes, authorities found prescription drugs and 18 pills for which she did not have a prescription.
Deputies tried to get Bell-Babineaux to take a breathalyzer test, but she refused. Her arrest report also reflects a refusal for a blood sample.
