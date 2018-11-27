Florida freeze is on as the coldest air of the season settles in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - For Florida standards it’s going to be a “cold” night. That is all relative depending if you lived through the bone shaking cold up North. It’s not going to be like that here, but we will see lows in the 40s over most of the area and a possibility of wind chills in the upper 30s for a brief period of time Wednesday morning. Parts of N. Florida are under a freeze warning through Wednesday morning.