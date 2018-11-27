Florida freeze is on as the coldest air of the season settles in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - For Florida standards it’s going to be a “cold” night. That is all relative depending if you lived through the bone shaking cold up North. It’s not going to be like that here, but we will see lows in the 40s over most of the area and a possibility of wind chills in the upper 30s for a brief period of time Wednesday morning. Parts of N. Florida are under a freeze warning through Wednesday morning.
A large area of high pressure will move in overnight and switch our winds around to due North after midnight. With clear skies and winds subsiding to 5-10 mph overnight we can expect lows to be 8-12 degrees below average.
Although there will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday don’t expect the temperatures to warm much. Highs are going to be struggling to get to 60 by Weds. afternoon due to the North winds at 10-15 mph.
Keep the ice scraper handy if you have one, I usually use an old credit card, on Thursday morning. Thursday morning could even be a little colder with lows expected in the upper 30s away from the water and with light winds there will be a possibility of some frost forming on the lawns and your windshield.
By Friday afternoon we will be able to lose the jacket and get back to more typical Florida weather with highs reaching into the mid 70s. The 80s will be back quickly this weekend along with a good chance for some showers on Saturday through Saturday night.
Bob Harrigan
