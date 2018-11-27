First Alert Weather: Two cold days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A cold front moved past the Suncoast and a wind shift and drier air followed. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine but the cold air will fight the heating and our high will top out about ten degrees below average.
After our high in the upper 60′s this afternoon the cold air and breezy winds will continue. There is a Small Craft Advisory and Rip Current Advisory in effect today and tonight. Tomorrow morning will be cold enough to talk wind chills. As morning temperatures bottom out in the mid 40′s near the coast and low 40′s inland the breezy wind will make it “feel like” upper 30′s to near 40. And it will get even colder before the warm up starts.
Tomorrow we will only see highs in the mid 60′s but winds will relax and we will see full sunshine. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a FIRST ALERT MORNING due to a significant cold start. Temperatures may fall into the upper 30′s in inland counties and near 40 elsewhere. Winds will not be as much of an issue then but it is possible to see frost on the ground in Hardee and DeSoto counties.
For the next two night we are not expecting a freeze but, pets should be brought indoors and inland residents who take pride in the more cold sensitive plants like orchids may want to protect them for peace of mind.
