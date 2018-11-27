First Alert Traffic: Road closures for Sarasota holiday parade

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department has announced the road closures for the annual holiday parade in downtown Sarasota.
The annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 7 p.m. The parade will begin at Main Street and U.S. 301 in downtown Sarasota. The parade will end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, there will be several vehicle tow away zones and street closure notices in effect for the following times:
- 7 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to U.S. 41
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- 12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road
- 2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street
- 3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh
- 7 p.m.: Sarasota Holiday Parade begins
Sarasota Police Department says roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure. Towing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.
