Current Christmas tree shortage on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) -You’ve probably seen reports about a Christmas tree shortage this year. Some are speculating not only higher prices, but fewer choices this holiday season.
The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County has been selling real Christmas trees for over six decades. But due to a tree shortage their usual vendor had “no trees” for them this year, which forced them to find a new vendor. Chief Operating Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County Beth Clark says, “We had to deal with freight which went up a thousand dollars and so it’s been a challenge.”
Clark says the shortage stems from the economy crash back in 2008. “When the recession hit, they could not afford to plant us any saplings and it takes around ten years to get a six to eight foot tree. So now we’re feeling that null and void section where they didn’t have enough money to plant the trees."
Clark also points to the shortage possibly lasting a couple more years. She also believes the need for “real” trees won’t go away.
“If you had a live tree your whole life, you’re going to get a live tree. It may not be as big as what you want or you might get a smaller one to offset the cost, but there’s nothing the the scent of a fresh pine tree in your house.”