Bowls of Hope returns to Ed Smith Stadium on December 2

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Tickets are still available for All Faiths Food Bank’s Bowls of Hope event, which will be returning this year to Ed Smith Stadium on December 2, 2018 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All Faith’s expects more than 1,500 people to enjoy one of the community’s largest and most popular family-friendly events where 47 of our community’s finest restaurants, caterers, and bakeries will serve delicious, soups, breads, desserts, and more. Guests will choose from a selection of beautiful handcrafted bowls, all donated by local potters, woodturners, artists, and students to take home as a reminder of the empty bowls they help to fill in our community.
200 tickets are still available for purchase at allfaithsfoodbank.org.
Cost: General tickets $30, Kids 12 and under $10.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.