Woman drives on railroad tracks because GPS told her to, police say

DUQUESNE, PA (RNN) - A driver in Pennsylvania was cited for careless driving after she told police, who found her on the railroad tracks, that her GPS told her to drive on the tracks.
Officers responded to a call for a vehicle on the railroad tracks Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post by the Duquesne Police Department.
The female driver told officers that her GPS directed her down the tracks. According to the post, the driver was sober and had no medical conditions that would have affected her decision-making.
Officers said in the Facebook comments the vehicle had been going straight on the highway before veering off onto the tracks, which parallel the road.
The woman’s car was towed from the scene, and she was cited for careless driving.
