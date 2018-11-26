The White House is decked out for Christmas, decorations unveiled by first lady

CNN) - First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the decked halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in photos and a video on Twitter Monday.
It's the second Christmas at the White House for the Trumps.
This year's theme is "American Treasures" and The White House says the elaborate display was designed by the first lady herself.
The theme of “American Treasures” is meant to “honor the nation’s heritage with patriotic symbolism and displays of the country’s landmarks," The White House said in a statement.
“This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
There are dozens of Christmas trees on display, including the gold star family tree and the 18-foot official White House Christmas tree.
On Sunday, Melania Trump tweeted a thank you to all the volunteers from across the U.S. who worked hard to put up all the decorations.
