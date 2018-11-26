Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office holds holiday toy drive

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is holding their 2nd annual holiday toy drive.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the 12th Judicial Court of Florida Guardian ad Litem Program for a holiday toy drive.
The holiday toy drive begins on Saturday, Dec. 1 until Dec. 15. You can drop off your donations from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 6019 Cattleridge Blvd. in Sarasota. The donations will go to children ranging in age from newborn to 18 years old. Nearly 1,500 children are enrolled in this program.
All donations must be new and unwrapped. No clothing, stuffed animals, or personal hygiene items will be collected.
Suggested donations:
- Gift cards
- Sporting Equipment
- Bicycles
- Board Games
- Puzzles
- Movies
- CD’s
In 2017, this initiative inspired the donation of more than 750 gifts including $1,000 in gift cards for children in the Guardian ad Litem program. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says they are hoping to collect even more in 2018.
