Justices to hear antitrust case over sale of iPhone apps

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows Apple's App Store app in Baltimore. Apple is at the Supreme Court to defend the way it sells apps for iPhones against claims by consumers that the company has unfairly monopolized the market. The justices are hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 26, in Apple’s effort to end an antitrust lawsuit that could force the iPhone maker to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold exclusively through Apple’s App Store. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)