Gas prices fall to lowest level of the year

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gas prices continue to drop across the country.
Gas prices are falling to their lowest levels of the year in many areas, and drivers should see more discounts this week.
Just as retailers cut prices on Black Friday, the price of crude also dropped by more than 10 percent, for concerns that strong global oil production will overpower demand.
Gas prices in Florida are now averaging the lowest of 2018.
The Florida average has declined the past 47 days for a total discount of 39 cents.
According to Triple A, the current average for a gallon of gas in Florida is $2.41.
That's quite a bit less than it was a month ago, when the average price in Florida was $2.71.
Drivers traveling through the sunshine state are also paying less than most other states.
As of Monday, the current national average stands at $2.55 for a gallon of regular gas.
