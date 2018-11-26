First Alert Weather - Sunday Evening Forecast

The forecast on this Sunday night shows mild temperatures, with partly to most cloudy skies and zero rain. But the issue becomes when air temperatures cool down to the dew point temperatures later on tonight, so the result will be the development of dense patchy fog in some areas. This will mainly take place after 1 AM (early Monday morning). SW winds will keep our air temperatures rather mild tonight, as they’ll fall to around the mid 60′s (which is above the average low of 58). But a big change is coming to the weather, thanks to a “cold” front moving in on Monday night.
During the day on Monday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions, as winds will shift from the SW to the W-NW at around 10-15 mph, with gusts approaching 20 mph. A few showers will fall upon the Suncoast in the late afternoon to mid evening hours, but the rain won’t be steady or last very long. Highs on Monday will near our average high of 77 degrees.
As for Tuesday through Thursday, you may want to consider getting your sweaters, jackets, and blankets ready for this forecast... because, cool air will be deposited over the Suncoast thanks to northerly winds. Just how cool? Highs may not climb out of the mid 60′s! And lows could be dip down to chilly mid to low 40′s!!! So yea, expect a little nip in the air for a few days.
However, we should warm right back up into the 70′s by Friday, as south winds will help bring our temperatures back up to normal again. But another system will plow into the sunshine state over the weekend, and looks to produce widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. And any rain we can get is very much needed for the Suncoast right now, because the departure from normal is nearing -10″!
In the mean time, have a very pleasant Sunday evening everyone.
Meteorologist Josh Stone