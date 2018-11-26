First Alert Weather - Sunday Evening Forecast

The forecast on this Sunday night shows mild temperatures, with partly to most cloudy skies and zero rain. But the issue becomes when air temperatures cool down to the dew point temperatures later on tonight, so the result will be the development of dense patchy fog in some areas. This will mainly take place after 1 AM (early Monday morning). SW winds will keep our air temperatures rather mild tonight, as they’ll fall to around the mid 60′s (which is above the average low of 58). But a big change is coming to the weather, thanks to a “cold” front moving in on Monday night.