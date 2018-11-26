First Alert Weather: Cooler air will move in

In the morning the warm humid air pushed into the Suncoast in advance of the front will bring patch fog. In some areas, like inland locations and around Charlotte Harbor, The visibility could drop to less than 1/4 mile. The fog should clear early and partly cloudy skies move toward cloudy skies by afternoon. As the front approaches we will increase our rain and thunderstorm chance to about 40% between 3pm and 7pm. The Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast into the lowest risk for severe thunderstorms later today. Tornadoes are unlikely but gusty winds and small hail is not our of the question. Given that precaution, it should be the case that the line of storms weakens as the storms sink south into our area.