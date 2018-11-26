First Alert Weather: Cooler air will move in

SARASOTA (WWSB) -A strong weather system will bring more snow and flight delays to the western and central Great Lakes hubs and rains will stretch into the Ohio valley. This is a system that will bring a cold front into the Suncoast today and lower our temperatures significantly tomorrow.
In the morning the warm humid air pushed into the Suncoast in advance of the front will bring patch fog. In some areas, like inland locations and around Charlotte Harbor, The visibility could drop to less than 1/4 mile. The fog should clear early and partly cloudy skies move toward cloudy skies by afternoon. As the front approaches we will increase our rain and thunderstorm chance to about 40% between 3pm and 7pm. The Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast into the lowest risk for severe thunderstorms later today. Tornadoes are unlikely but gusty winds and small hail is not our of the question. Given that precaution, it should be the case that the line of storms weakens as the storms sink south into our area.
Once the front clears tonight our skies will clear and cooler air will move in tomorrow. While today’s highs will top out early near 80, tomorrow will be only in the upper 60′s with lows in the 40′s. Wednesday will be even cooler with mid 60′s and lows in the mid to upper 40′s some upper 30′s in our inland counties. Shifting winds will moderate temperatures Thursday and Friday before another front brings rain chances over the weekend.
