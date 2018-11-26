Crispy Feta with Honey and Chilies

Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 (8-12 Oz ) Feta Cheese Cube
- Phyllo Dough sheets
- ½ Cup all purpose flour
- 2-3 Chili Peppers
- ½ Cup honey
- Chopped walnuts for garnish
- ½ Cup of Olive Oil.
- Fresh mint for garnish
Directions:
- Slice Feta Cheese in sticks about ¼ of inch on one side and ½ inch on the other.
- Lightly flour the feta sticks to protect the phyllo from the excess water from the feta. Open the phyllo sheets on a surface. Have a towel handy to cover the phyllo if you have to step away, otherwise the phyllo will dry and break up.
- Set one of the sticks of feta on the lower part of the phyllo and fold 1 phyllo sheet over the feta. Roll the feta until 3 quarters of the way then fold the sides. Continue to roll the rest of the phyllo sheet around the feta.
- In a skillet heat the olive oil on medium to low heat. The phyllo cooks fast so a slow cook will make sure the inside of phyllo will cook as well. Place the feta rolls on the pan 4-5 at a time and cook on all sides until the phyllo has golden brown color.
- Remove the feta from the skillet and place on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.
- Place plate then drizzle with Honey, thinly sliced chilies and some walnuts. Garnish with Mint
Enjoy!
