Crispy Feta with Honey and Chilies

November 26, 2018 at 3:01 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:01 PM

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8-12 Oz ) Feta Cheese Cube
  • Phyllo Dough sheets
  • ½ Cup all purpose flour
  • 2-3 Chili Peppers
  • ½ Cup honey
  • Chopped walnuts for garnish
  • ½ Cup of Olive Oil.
  • Fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

  1. Slice Feta Cheese in sticks about ¼ of inch on one side and ½ inch on the other. 
  2. Lightly flour the feta sticks to protect the phyllo from the excess water from the feta. Open the phyllo sheets on a surface. Have a towel handy to cover the phyllo if you have to step away, otherwise the phyllo will dry and break up. 
  3. Set one of the sticks of feta on the lower part of the phyllo and fold 1 phyllo sheet over the feta. Roll the feta until 3 quarters of the way then fold the sides. Continue to roll the rest of the phyllo sheet around the feta. 
  4. In a skillet heat the olive oil on medium to low heat. The phyllo cooks fast so a slow cook will make sure the inside of phyllo will cook as well. Place the feta rolls on the pan 4-5 at a time and cook on all sides until the phyllo has golden brown color. 
  5. Remove the feta from the skillet and place on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.
  6. Place plate then drizzle with Honey, thinly sliced chilies and some walnuts. Garnish with Mint

Enjoy!

