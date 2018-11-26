Chicken & Pesto Flatbread from Brio Tuscan Grille | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Executive Chef Jason Pellett from Brio Tuscan Grille at UTC brings this recipe to Suncoast View!
CHICKEN AND PESTO FLATBREAD
1 Flatbread
2 scoops Marscapone Cheese
2 oz Shaved Chicken
2 oz Fresh Mozzerella Diced
1 oz Housemade Pesto
1 Tbsp Parm Romano Cheese
METHOD
1. Place flatbread on pizza peel.
2. Evenly spread mascarpone on flatbread, 1/4" to the edge.
3. Tear the chicken into 1" pieces and place on the flatbread.
4. Evenly cover flatbread with fresh mozzarella.
5. Bake in a 450°F pizza oven until golden brown (approx 3-4 min).
6. Remove from the oven.
7. Cut flatbread in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 8 even squares.
8. Drizzle with pesto & parm/romano blend.
9. Place on a wooden board.
