Chicken & Pesto Flatbread from Brio Tuscan Grille | Suncoast View
Executive Chef Jason shows how to make a new Brio Tuscan Grille dish on Suncoast View.
By Matthew Liddell | November 26, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:10 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Executive Chef Jason Pellett from Brio Tuscan Grille at UTC brings this recipe to Suncoast View!

CHICKEN AND PESTO FLATBREAD

1 Flatbread

2 scoops Marscapone Cheese

2 oz Shaved Chicken

2 oz Fresh Mozzerella Diced

1 oz Housemade Pesto

1 Tbsp Parm Romano Cheese

METHOD

1. Place flatbread on pizza peel.

2. Evenly spread mascarpone on flatbread, 1/4" to the edge.

3. Tear the chicken into 1" pieces and place on the flatbread.

4. Evenly cover flatbread with fresh mozzarella.

5. Bake in a 450°F pizza oven until golden brown (approx 3-4 min).

6. Remove from the oven.

7. Cut flatbread in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 8 even squares.

8. Drizzle with pesto & parm/romano blend.

9. Place on a wooden board.

