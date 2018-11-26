The big chill is on for the Suncoast as lows will drop into the 40s this week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A cold front will be sweeping through the Suncoast overnight bringing with it the coldest air of the season. Lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning will be in the 40s.
Expect showers overnight with most of the rain over by sunrise on Tuesday. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 50s inland and right around 60 near the beaches. Cold NW winds will pick up through the day with gusts up to 30mph during the late afternoon and evening. Highs in Tuesday will only warm into the low to mid 60s.
Make sure you bundle up the kids for Wednesday. Winds will start to switch around to the North on Wednesday and lows will drop into the mid 40s with the potential wind chill temperature in the upper 30s to start the day. Highs on Wednesday will only get into the low 60s.
Keep the parkas ready for Thursday as well has lows will be in the low 40s inland and upper 40s near the coast. We warm up for the weekend with highs back to more seasonal averages in the upper 70s. In fact we will see some 80s in places.
Bob Harrigan
