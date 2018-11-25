Wreaths Across America still needs help for wreaths for Sarasota National Cemetery

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The local branch of Wreaths Across America is asking for help as they get closer to reaching their goal of laying wreaths on all the grave sites at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Currently, the organization needs to collect enough money for 1500 more wreaths. They will be placed at the grave sites as well at the section where cremated remains are located.
Meshia Richardson got involved with Wreaths Across America after her husband, who is a Navy Veteran, passed away nearly four years ago. He is buried at Sarasota National Cemetery.
There are more than 1500 cemeteries nationally that participate in this program.
“We need to recognize them, not just Memorial Day, Veterans Day but during the holidays,” said Richardson. “It’s also important for those family members that have that empty chair during the holidays, that hurt never goes away.”
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 15th at 10am at Sarasota National Cemetery. For more information on how you can help log onto www.sarasotawreaths.com.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.