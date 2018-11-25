WATCH: Drone video of dredging on Lido Beach

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Lido beachgoers now have another attraction to take in the next few months. 185,000 cubic yards of sand is being pumped in to fix the major erosion that has plagued the Sarasota beach. The sand is being dredged from New Pass and big machinery is helping to put the sand in it’s place.
ABC7 viewer, Taylor Armstrong, sent us drone video of Lido Beach that was taken on Saturday, Nov. 24. In the drone video you can see the dredging taking place from a bird’s eye view. Armstrong also shows us video of how clear the water looks off Lido Beach.
People who live here say this beach renourishment project is a temporary fix. The plan is to have the long term fix of dredging hundreds of thousands of cubic yards from Big Pass by next Fall, but that project still has to get through some legal hurdles.
This beach renourishment project is expected to be finished by this February.
