Protest in Bradenton shows support for Central American caravan refugees

SARASOTA (WWSB) - About a dozen protestors were hoping to have their voices heard loud and clear at the corner of 14th Street West and Cortez Road in Bradenton. They are showing their support for the refugees as they make their way towards the US-Mexico Border.
The protestors held different signs that said messages such as Solidarity with the Refugee Caravan, Let Them In and Full Rights for All Immigrants. There were also many chants as well including “Immigrants are Here to Stay.”
These protestors are encouraging people to Stand in Solidarity with the group they were dubbing Caravanistas.
“They are people, children and women are really the majority of them who are seeking asylum, who are trying not to get killed in their countries and who are running from horrendous violence" said Ruth Beltran, a Community Organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We also must acknowledge that many of the violence that’s taking place has been a direct result of U.S. policy.”
Organizers of this demonstration say they will continue to protest until there is change.
