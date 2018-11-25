Large crowds enjoy Seafood and Music Festival in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many people got a break from the Thanksgiving stuffing and ham this weekend with the inaugural Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival.
Large crowds enjoyed the delicious food and great music on Saturday and Sunday on Main Street. The highlights included all types of fresh, local seafood, vendors and many of Florida’s top bands. It’s an event that brings the community together in a fun way.
“As you stand here, you look at people walking throughout the event, they see their neighbors and their friends, there’s a lot of camaraderie at the events,” said Bill Kinney, Event Director of the Seafood and Music Festival.
If you missed the Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival, you can catch another Seafood and Music Festival next Friday-Sunday on Siesta Beach.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.