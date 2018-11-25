First Alert Weather - Saturday Evening Forecast

However, changes come to the Suncoast by Monday evening. A cold front will track into the area and produce scattered showers on Monday night, and then possibly linger into Tuesday as the system stalls out. And in the wake of the cold front, much cooler air will infiltrate the area, meaning highs on Wednesday and Thursday may not even get out of the 60's, and lows during the over nights will be in the upper 40's/low 50's! So sweater and jacket weather is in the forecast my friends!