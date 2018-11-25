First Alert Weather - Saturday Evening Forecast

The forecast for this Sunday looks to have mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70's. You can expect light variable winds, which will then become westerly at about 5 mph during the afternoon hours. The average high is 77, and the average low is 58 for this time of the year. The highs today will be on the mark for being average, but the lows will only drop into the mid 60's, making the overnight feel pretty comfortable.
However, changes come to the Suncoast by Monday evening. A cold front will track into the area and produce scattered showers on Monday night, and then possibly linger into Tuesday as the system stalls out. And in the wake of the cold front, much cooler air will infiltrate the area, meaning highs on Wednesday and Thursday may not even get out of the 60's, and lows during the over nights will be in the upper 40's/low 50's! So sweater and jacket weather is in the forecast my friends!
Have a wonderful Sunday everyone, and enjoy another nice day of great shopping weather!
Meteorologist Josh Stone