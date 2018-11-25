FDOT looking to improve US-41 between Whitfield and University Parkway

According to FDOT, the study is evaluating existing multimodal corridor needs, existing and future regional travel needs, safety improvements, and the community vision and desires for this portion of the US 41/Tamiami Trail Scenic Highway. Based upon an understanding of regional and corridor needs, the Study Team will evaluate a range of possible improvement scenarios, from intersection improvements to introduction of bicycle facilities to changes in the vehicle travel lanes along US 41/Tamiami Trail, in an effort to improve safety, access to destinations along the corridor, and mobility through the corridor.