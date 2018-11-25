Catastrophic Northern California fire is finally contained

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, after a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif. A massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes in Northern California has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday, Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne, File) (AP)