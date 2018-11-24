Suncoast residents flock to local stores on Small Business Saturday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Small Business Saturday is always a big boost for local businesses on the Suncoast, especially in Venice.
Lots of people are taking advantage of the great small businesses in our area and the great bargains as well. Small Business Saturday happens the day after Black Friday to encourage people to support the local stores. It orginated back in 2010. It’s especially important this year because of the red tide, and in Venice a beautification project has closed many roads, many of which have reopened just in time for shoppers.
“That experience kind of gets people out and gets them downtown, shopping, walking the avenues of our beautiful city," said Rod Nafziger, President of Venice Main Street. "Meeting shop owners one on one where sometimes they don’t get a chance to do that.
The shopping fun continues, in addition to today’s Small Business Saturday, in just two days people will be enjoying Cyber Monday.
