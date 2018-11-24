Orban’s Nursery Open House in Bradenton draws hundreds of people

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s the one day of the year a very well known nursery in Bradenton opens their doors to the public.
On Saturday, Orban’s Nursery had acres and acres of colorful plants on display and for sale, including nearly 200,000 poinsettia’s. Hundreds of people came out to this once a year open house to enjoy the beauty of the property and to pick up some plants for the holidays.
Orban’s Nursery is a wholesaler that provides poinsettia’s for businesses such as Publix.
“It’s definitely fun, we like to see everyone comes out and gets to see something they’ve never seen,” said Tyler Orban, Vice President of Orban’s Nursery. “14 acres of red poinsettia’s is definitely a breathtaking viewm we enjoy it and we like to hear what everyone has to say about it too.”
Orban’s Nursey has been around for a hundred years and they’ve been hosting this open house for nearly 30 years.
