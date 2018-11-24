North Port church serves Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds in the community

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - As holidays continue to play a huge part in American culture, so is the spirit of giving.
Waking up with no food to eat, no place to go or family to reach out to is the harsh reality for some people. Even the “working-poor,” as one volunteer called it during our interview. A lot of families need assistance.
One local church in North Port partnered up with four other churches to make Thanksgiving one less day for people to worry about.
New Hope church located in North Port served over hundreds of people with a surplus of food left over.
The event received over 200 volunteers.
210 turkeys were donated and food for up to 3,000 people were stocked at the church for the community to enjoy. Volunteers began to smoke turkeys the night before to be ready for people the next day.
“There was such a need in the community, a lot of homeless [people], families in need struggling [to make ends meet] and a lot of seniors at home that don’t have family and can’t get out." said Eddie DeJesus, Pastor of New Hope Church in North Port.
The church opened their doors to everyone, if you walked in the door you were greeted with smiles and open arms.
One man who currently lives in a tent spoke to us about his appreciation to fellowship with people this Thanksgiving. “I live in a tent right now and have a job. It’s important to have fellowship and its good to get people together and share the gospel.”
Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t the only thing served. Children were able to enjoy arts and crafts, games, face painting and received free hair cuts.
A woman who donated her time to cut hair said she gains "love” from her work and does this to help people. A mother and her two sons received hair cuts and thanked the woman for her service.
“New Hope Church also provides food for the homeless on Monday and Friday twice of a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.”, said Larry Grant.
If you know someone in need this holiday season feel free to reach out to New Hope Church in North Port at (941) 276-5770. If you are not in the area of North Port, they may be able to connect you with someone in your community.
