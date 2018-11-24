Lakewood Ranch family searching for missing motorcyclist

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch family is frantically searching to find their loved one... who has been missing for nearly a week now.
27- year-old Jimmy Butler was last seen on St. Pete Beach. The distraught family has contacted the police and has even set up search and rescue group to help find him. After Butler attended a bike event on st last Saturday, he went home on his motorcycle and was never heard from again.
“It’s not a feeling you can describe. It’s not a feeling I ever thought i would feel or would wish on my worst enemy.”, says Butler’s girlfriend, Katie Ayers. After having a few drinks at a nearby club, they drove home separately, with Jimmy riding his white Honda motorcycle. Now, the family has filed a missing persons report with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Even skipping the Thanksgiving holiday to focus on the search.
“Sometimes I can’t remember things that I normally would because the emotions is just draining.”, says Jimmy’s father, Reid Butler
Besides putting up flyers, he is now working on accessing his son’s icloud account to track down the last known location of his cell phone. He says, “we’re trying to express that we need everyone we can to help us.”
Friends and volunteers helping the family search ditches and wooded areas along the route he would have taken home. So far, they’ve had a few helpful tips, but nothing tangible. The family is just holding out hope that they’ll get to spend the Christmas holidays with him. Ayers says, “I want to know where he is. I want to know that he is well. And he’s alive.”
The family says they will continue to search throughout the entire weekend with the help of local volunteers and cadaver dogs.
