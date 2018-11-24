Fires, floods and other disasters await new governors

Fires, floods and other disasters await new governors
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with from left, Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, as California Gov. Jerry Brown, walks at right during a visit to a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including those taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. During his campaign, Newsom said the state needs to be more aggressive in clearing trees and brush, particularly its millions of dead trees. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)
By GEOFF MULVIHILL | November 24, 2018 at 10:09 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 10:13 AM

Governors have a wide range of priorities they want to tackle in the coming year, from tax reform to education.

Yet it's a topic that receives less attention on the campaign trail and in their speeches that could determine their success — natural disasters.

In the last two years alone, storms and natural disasters have killed scores of people, damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes and cost tens of billions of dollars.

Wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the South have been especially destructive, and scientists say climate change is making this more common.

As the severity escalates, governors are finding they have to make disaster planning a priority or risk the consequences of inaction defining their terms and enraging voters.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. For some, the concern is often trying to curtail global warming. But other leaders also have taken steps to mitigate damage from future disasters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. For some, the concern is often trying to curtail global warming. But other leaders also have taken steps to mitigate damage from future disasters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, second from right, tour the Camp-fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including those taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Outgoing Gov. Brown has called California’s mega fires “the new abnormal” as climate change turns the state warmer and drier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown, center, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, second from right, tour the Camp-fire ravaged Paradise Elementary School in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including those taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Outgoing Gov. Brown has called California’s mega fires “the new abnormal” as climate change turns the state warmer and drier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, President Barack Obama, accompanied by, from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg visits with resident Debbie Ingenito on Cedar Grove Avenue, a street significantly impacted by Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York. For US governors, including those taking office early in 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, President Barack Obama, accompanied by, from left, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg visits with resident Debbie Ingenito on Cedar Grove Avenue, a street significantly impacted by Superstorm Sandy on Staten Island in New York. For US governors, including those taking office early in 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2012 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets residents of the Far Rockaway section of the Queens borough of New York, hard hit by Superstorm Sandy. For US governors, including those taking office early in 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. For some, the concern is often trying to curtail global warming. But other leaders also have taken steps to mitigate damage from future disasters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2012 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets residents of the Far Rockaway section of the Queens borough of New York, hard hit by Superstorm Sandy. For US governors, including those taking office early in 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. For some, the concern is often trying to curtail global warming. But other leaders also have taken steps to mitigate damage from future disasters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts at the the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas. Texas has sought $12 billion from the federal government for a 60-mile coastal “spine” of concrete seawalls, floating gates and steel levees as a defense against future hurricanes and higher tides expected from climate change. That’s just a fraction of the work the state estimates need to be done over the next decade to reduce the impact of flooding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts at the the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas. Texas has sought $12 billion from the federal government for a 60-mile coastal “spine” of concrete seawalls, floating gates and steel levees as a defense against future hurricanes and higher tides expected from climate change. That’s just a fraction of the work the state estimates need to be done over the next decade to reduce the impact of flooding. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surveys damage on Pearl Street in Rockport, Texas, during a tour of damage from Hurricane Harvey. For US governors, including those taking office in early 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Texas has sought $12 billion from the federal government for a 60-mile coastal “spine” of concrete seawalls, floating gates and steel levees as a defense against future hurricanes and higher tides expected from climate change. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surveys damage on Pearl Street in Rockport, Texas, during a tour of damage from Hurricane Harvey. For US governors, including those taking office in early 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Texas has sought $12 billion from the federal government for a 60-mile coastal “spine” of concrete seawalls, floating gates and steel levees as a defense against future hurricanes and higher tides expected from climate change. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a T-shirt in Rockport, Texas, during a visit with individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey. For US governors, including those taking office in early 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the South have been especially destructive, and scientists say climate change is making this more common. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a T-shirt in Rockport, Texas, during a visit with individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey. For US governors, including those taking office in early 2019, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. Wildfires in the West and hurricanes in the South have been especially destructive, and scientists say climate change is making this more common. (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File) (AP)