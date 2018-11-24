A few showers possible on Saturday with some cooler weather early next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Some patchy fog possible to start the day off on Saturday followed by partly cloudy skies and continued warm temperatures through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s elsewhere. A storm system will develop in the N. Gulf of Mexico and bring increasing cloudiness along with a few scattered showers later in the day and through the evening hours.
On Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a few showers and highs in the low 80s. So it will stay warm through Monday and then a cold front approaches and brings a bit of a chill for Tuesday.
Cooler than average temperatures can be expected through Thursday of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s each day. The front will get hung up over S. Florida but close enough to the Suncoast to bring a slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Friday of next week we will once again see temperatures bounce back up into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.
