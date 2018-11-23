VIDEO: Woman unleashes racist rant at Arizona restaurant

So this happened today. I hate to say the political climate is to blame for someone’s outrageous behavior, but I was visibly shaken today with this exchange. I simply asked the woman if I could sit down next to her while I waited for the car to charge. I noticed she was attentively reading her papers and wanted to be respectful and not interrupt. I asked, “ Would you mind if I sit next to you?” Seems pretty simple. That is when things got crazy!! Her reply, “Do I have a choice?” 😳 I was so shocked, I asked her to repeat it so I could see her face. Something in me said I should record it, too. Thank God I did! What you see next left me speechless... “You will be wiped out...trust me.” ❌ That was a threat! Fast forward...she was asked to leave the restaurant. The manager of the store that kicked her out also walked me to my car for safety. I know that the scars of racism run deep in this great country I love. Being Puerto Rican, I am a proud American 🇺🇸...and equally proud Puerto Rican 🇵🇷. This lady was lucky my PR-ness didn’t come out!! I wish for a world for my children and my children’s children’s to never worry about this stuff...but then again, we are who we are.