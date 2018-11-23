Sarasota County Sheriff Sgt. helped connect woman with father on Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - One woman received a surprise on Thanksgiving that was made possible by a Sarasota County Sheriff Sergeant.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an Arizona woman was looking for her father that she had never met before.
She traveled from Arizona and for three-days searched for her father. When she connected with Sgt. LeFebvre’s, she was able to locate him within 20 minutes.
The woman wrote a thank you note to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office expressing her gratitude towards the Sgt.'s help. She thanked him for his kindness and along with helping her achieve the lifelong dream of finding her father, according to the twitter post.
“I am thankful for him assisting me in my healing and closure,” said the Arizona woman. “I had never saw him before and this great man (Sgt. LeFebvre’s) helped me complete my mission.”
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.