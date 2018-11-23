Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office provides Thanksgiving meals for 52 families around their community

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - As the Community Policing Unit in Pinellas County patrol the community for safety, these officers noticed certain members in the community who could use some support this Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, November 22, CPU loaded the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office vehicles with turkey dinner for 52 families throughout the county.
The project is an annual event which partners the Sheriff’s Office, the Indian Rocks Beach Rotary Club, Calvary Episcopal Church, and Publix to assist families who might not be able to afford a traditional meal for this holiday.
The meal included: fully cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, peanut butter, iced tea, and apple juice.
