New route directions for Venice holiday parade

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - ABC 7 will be participating in the 2018 Venice Holiday Parade and wants to make sure everyone is aware of the new changes for Saturday.
The 2018 Venice Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday Nov. 24 beginning at Park Blvd. S and W. Venice Ave., and ending at Nokomis to Turin Street.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m.
New Change
According to the City of Venice, due to construction conflicts and safety concerns with the ongoing downtown beautification project, the parade route will be diverted slightly to Tampa Avenue for the two blocks between Harbor Drive and Nokomis Avenue.
The parade will end by traveling down Nokomis to Turin Street, then making a right on Turin and ending in the area of the Venice Community Center/Blalock Park.
The remainder of the parade route on Saturday will be unchanged. This route change is only for 2018 and the Holiday Parade is planned to return to W. Venice Avenue for 2019.
Quick tips from the City of Venice
According to the City of Venice, chairs may be placed along the parade route after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
On Tampa Avenue, chairs can only be set on the south side of the street only (near Centennial Park).
Chairs are not able to sit on bleachers, couches, rope, stakes, tarps, canopies or mats please; these items will be removed by Venice Public Works, according to the city.
For more information please visit the Venice Holiday Parade website.
