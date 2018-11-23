Manatee County School District collects supplies for Hurricane Michael victims

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - The holiday spirit continues to thrive as the Manatee County School district adopts a school district affected by Hurricane Michael.
The Manatee County School District is collecting items for the Liberty County School District, an area affected by Hurricane Michael on the Panhandle.
They are collecting school supplies and non-perishable items that can be donated through December 12.
The drop off locations are located in Bradenton at 215 Manatee Ave. West and 2501 63rd Ave. East.
For more information please contact the Manatee County School District at 941-708-8770.
