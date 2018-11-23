The Latest: Japan's Osaka to host 2025 World Expo

Members of Japanese delegation with Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura, second right, Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, center, and Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui second left, arrives at the 164th General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Cities in Russia, Japan and Azerbaijan are about to find out whether they can host the 2025 World Expo, an event expected to draw millions of visitors and showcase the local economy and culture. The 170 member states of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions are voting Friday on whether to hand the expo to Yekaterinburg, Osaka or Baku. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena)