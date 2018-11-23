Hundreds Go Black Friday Shopping... on Thanksgiving Thursday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - While many families across the Suncoast were having their thanksgiving dinners this evening. Others were continuing another big tradition - Black Friday.
Hundreds of shoppers made long lines on Thanksgiving to a get a head start on their holiday shopping. The Black Friday tradition seems to start earlier and earlier every year. They’re calling today "Black Friday on Thursday.
“It’s crazy that people are literally leaving Thanksgiving to buy stuff at Best Buy,” Adriana Pascual, a shopper, told us.
Many retailers, like Best Buy, extended their hours opening their doors to deal-hungry customers after 5 p..m on turkey day.
Another shopper planned his day around it. “We had our Thanksgiving dinner before we came down here," Michael Toro said.
For the few stores that did start their Black Friday sales tonight, at least here in Sarasota, there was definitely large crowds. However, Best Buy planned ahead. They had employees walking down the line before the store opened to give out tickets with the items each customer wanted.
“When I got there, the play station was already in the front and there was only two left. Literally, it was a 5 minute process. We got in, got the PlayStation, and left,” Pascual said.
They said doing this helped ease the chaos and make everyone’s shopping experience as stress-free as possible.
Even though there were hundreds of shoppers tonight, tomorrow, on the official Black Friday day… it’ll be the busiest shopping day on the Suncoast, and really all across the country.
