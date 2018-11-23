First Alert Weather - Black Friday

This Black Friday will be a pretty good day for the shoppers, as far as the weather is concerned. You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a very slight chance of isolated light shower activity. High’s will climb into the mid to upper 70′s, and possibly lower 80′s in some spots around the Suncoast today. Winds will start out from the northeast, and then become south-southwest in the afternoon around 5-10 mph. And these southerly winds will help increase the temperatures to comfortable highs for this afternoon.