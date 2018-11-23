First Alert Weather - Black Friday

This Black Friday will be a pretty good day for the shoppers, as far as the weather is concerned. You can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a very slight chance of isolated light shower activity. High’s will climb into the mid to upper 70′s, and possibly lower 80′s in some spots around the Suncoast today. Winds will start out from the northeast, and then become south-southwest in the afternoon around 5-10 mph. And these southerly winds will help increase the temperatures to comfortable highs for this afternoon.
As for the weekend, temperatures will be the same as they will be today, however a system looks to track through the area on Saturday, and produce a few scattered showers. Sunday, conditions will be dry with mostly sunny skies. But a temperature cool down is in the forecast for next week.
There will be a couple of systems that will change our weather by the middle of next week. The first arrives on Monday, and will help to cool temperatures down to below average; (average high is 77/average low is 58), but by mid next week, highs may not even climb out of the 60′s, and lows will fall to the low to mid 50′s.
And then the next weather system will track into the area by Thursday, and produce widespread showers, with maybe a few thunderstorms.
In the mean time, have a great day getting out there and shopping on this Black Friday, and enjoy the weather this weekend!
Meteorologist Josh Stone