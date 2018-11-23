Detectives seeking information on 27-year-old Sarasota woman missing since 2012

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a 27-year-old Sarasota woman who has been missing since 2012.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia ‘Erin’ Scala has been missing since June 2012.
Detectives say they conducted a thorough missing person investigation from 2012 through October 2017, interviewing dozens of friends, associates, and neighbors as well as phone, bank and other electronic accounts associated with Scala. Scala was last known to reside on Vana Drive in Sarasota and was reported missing by her mother Lynn Leviscala.
According to detectives, they received information in September 2018 from an individual known to Scala that she may have been the victim of homicide and that her remains were located on the property of Vana Drive. Detectives worked cooperatively with the homeowner who allowed an examination of the property. After two days at the Vana Drive residence, personnel were unable to locate any evidence related to this case.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are continuing their efforts to glean more information regarding Scala’s whereabouts. Scala would be 33-years-old today.
Anyone with information related to her disappearance is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941.366.TIPS (8477), or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.