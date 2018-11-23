A bit more sunshine for Friday then some sctd. showers on Saturday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After a cloudy Thanksgiving we will see more sunshine on Friday as some drier air moves in. This however will be short lived as a weak storm system develops in the N. Gulf of Mexico.
Temperatures will be close to seasonal averages on Friday, which are 78 for a high and 59 for a low. I am not expecting any rain on Friday but Saturday we will see a slight chance for a few passing showers in the morning and then again in the late afternoon and evening.
Sunday a weak area of high pressure will move in and bring partly cloudy skies with little chance for rain and a high temperature near 80 degrees.
The long range forecast is calling for a cold front to move through late Monday and early Tuesday bringing in some cooler weather for Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
Bob Harrigan
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.