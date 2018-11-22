Traffic concerns on US 301 near the Ellenton Outlets

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There have been some concerns with traffic in Manatee County near US 301 and I75 around the Ellenton Outlets.
The Florida Department of Transportation says drivers are likely finding alternate routes to avoid the construction happening on State Road 64 with the diverging diamond and State Road 70 with the modified diamond project. Because of those projects, US 301 in Ellenton is experiencing more traffic flow than usual.
FDOT is also looking into the traffic lights on US 301 possibly being out of sync, which could be adding to the congestion.
“Often times, a traffic operations engineer will visit the site to get on the ground observations and take a look at what’s going on to see if there are any other issues as well," said Brian Bollas, Community Outreach Manager for FDOT.
FDOT says they are able to monitor traffic at locations through cameras at a traffic management center. If need be, that’s when a traffic operations engineer is brought in to assist.
