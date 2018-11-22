The Salvation Army provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Salvation Army in both Sarasota and Manatee County served around 1,500 people a warm Thanksgiving meal.
"We're serving turkey with dressings, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and green bean casseroles," said Sarasota Salvation Army Lead Cook, Herbert Brown.
It was all in hopes that everyone in the community had a place to celebrate the holiday.
"There's of course those who wouldn't have any place else to go , but there also may be those people who may be lonely today, they might be on their own," said Manatee County Salvation Army Major, George Patterson.
Attendee Michael Drummond said this meal is something he looked forward to, “Last year the Thanksgiving meal might be the best Thanksgiving meal I ever ate in my life so I was really looking forward to this today.”
And while eating a turkey meal is a tradition for some, volunteering at The Salvation Army on this holiday is a tradition for others.
"We have a great time doing it, we look so forward to it and meeting all of the people, talking to all the people and seeing the same volunteers year after year after year," said volunteer Peter Garrison.
Volunteer Constance Lewis said, "Everyone that's coming together as a community, that's showing god's love, respect for others, it's just a very enjoyable moment, I'm just so thankful and honored to be here."
And The Salvation Army said it's a tradition that will live on for a long time.
"When people are in need, we want to be able to help them. And so this is one of the ways by providing nourishing food for them to enjoy in an environment that is safe and is good," Major Patterson said.
The Salvation Army said a majority of the food handed out came from donations from the community.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.