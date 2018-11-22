Nationwide recall of Jennie-O raw turkey products expanded

(RNN) – The recall of raw turkey products from Jennie-O due to their association with an outbreak of salmonella has been expanded.
The company, based in Barron, WI, is recalling approximately 147,276 pounds of raw ground turkey products.
The initial recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service on Nov. 15.
The products in the initial recall are:
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use by” dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018. UPC Code: 4222230200
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018. UPC Code: 4222230202
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018. UPC Code: 4222231307
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018. UPC CODE: 4222230203
The recall has been expanded to include:
- 1-lb. packages of “GROUND TURKEY 90% LEAN | 10% FAT” with a “Use by” date of 10/02/2018. UPC Code: 4222208930
The products subject to recall were produced on Sept. 11, 2018.
The products have establishment number “P-190” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Images of labels of the recalled products are available here.
The recall is connected with an outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 164 people infected in 35 states.
Sixty-three people have been hospitalized, and one death was reported in California, according to the CDC.
Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common bacterial foodborne illness.
The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated products.
Most people recover without treatment, but older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill.
Health officials are concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers are urged to discard these products or to get refunds from the places of purchase.
Jennie-O can be reached at 1-800-621-3505 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT, Monday – Friday.
