MIDWEEK RED TIDE REPORT: Red tide remains despite cooler temps on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Despite a cold front bringing lower-than-average temperatures along the Suncoast, red tide is still hugging the coastline.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said generally speaking, concentrations increased in some areas of Sarasota County while decreasing in others, and increased overall in Charlotte County. Concentrations remained from background to high in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Fish kills were reported in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with respiratory irritation reported in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Looking at the daily sample map from FWC, it’s easier to tell that while there are some places that have high concentrations on the Suncoast, there are many more that have lower overall concentrations of red tide:
Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict net southwestern movement of surface waters and southeastern movement of subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days. Four-day forecasts for Escambia to Gulf counties predict net southern movement of surface waters and net eastern transport of subsurface waters in most areas.
As always, if you’re planning on heading to the beach, check VisitBeaches.org for the latest conditions and the daily sample map from FWC to determine if the beach you’re looking to go to is free of red tide.
