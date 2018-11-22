First Alert Weather - Thanksgiving Forecast

We’re in store for a beautiful Thanksgiving day today! Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70′s, and winds out of the northeast around 8 mph. And for tonight, a few more clouds will roll into the area, so expect mostly cloudy conditions, with lows in the lower 60′s, and north to northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Averages for this time of the year are; High: 78, Low: 58, so our forecast is pretty much on target for where we should be on this Thanksgiving holiday.
Black Friday looks to be another beautiful day, and then a system moves in on Saturday to bring scattered showers to the area. The winds could also pick up and become a tad breezy over the weekend.
Next week looks to be sunny, but another cold front will slide into the area and deposit cold air into the Suncoast. So come late next week, highs may not climb out of the 60′s. And remember, the average high for this time of the year is 78! So get ready to sport your sweaters and jackets.
But in the mean time, enjoy your turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and pecan pie this afternoon! And of course, enjoy being with your family & friends... and be thankful to Mother Nature for giving us such a beautiful Thanksgiving day!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone