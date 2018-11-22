First Alert Weather - Thanksgiving Forecast

We’re in store for a beautiful Thanksgiving day today! Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70′s, and winds out of the northeast around 8 mph. And for tonight, a few more clouds will roll into the area, so expect mostly cloudy conditions, with lows in the lower 60′s, and north to northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Averages for this time of the year are; High: 78, Low: 58, so our forecast is pretty much on target for where we should be on this Thanksgiving holiday.