Argument between next-door neighbors leads to a shooting in Palmetto

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect 77-year-old William Andrus began striking Prisco with what his wife says was a brick. After trying to help her husband, Brenda Prisco says Andrus began hitting her. Andrus is accused of then pulling out a pistol and firing several shots hitting Joe Prisco on the right side of his body. Hafner tells us this is shocking because she had seen Andrus just a short while before the shooting.