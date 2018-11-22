Argument between next-door neighbors leads to a shooting in Palmetto

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An argument between neighbors this afternoon in the 2000 block of Lakeside Boulevard in the Country Lake Village development in Palmetto, sent 67-year-old Joe Prisco to the hospital with a gunshot wound and his wife Brenda suffered a head injury.
“I heard that the two neighbors were feuding about an air conditioner and it got to the point where one of them went out of control and shot the other one,” said Judy Hafner, a neighbor.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect 77-year-old William Andrus began striking Prisco with what his wife says was a brick. After trying to help her husband, Brenda Prisco says Andrus began hitting her. Andrus is accused of then pulling out a pistol and firing several shots hitting Joe Prisco on the right side of his body. Hafner tells us this is shocking because she had seen Andrus just a short while before the shooting.
“He left my house, maybe an hour ago playing cards with his buddies, he was fine when he left,” said Hafner.
Charges against Andrus are pending. Joe Prisco’s condition is unknown at this time. His wife suffered minor injuries.
