‘White Van Speaker Scam’ reported in major retail areas

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL(WWSB) - Several reports of suspicious activity in retail areas of Charlotte County have been reported over the last few weeks, notably in the Murdock area.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, there have been multiple of people selling electronic items and speakers from a white van. Reports of the suspicious activity were observed at a Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and other parking lots.
Detectives refer to this as a “White Van Speaker Scam.”
Detectives say in the scam two “handymen, or installers”, have completed installation jobs and have extra home theater speakers, surround sound, or projectors that they are willing to sell. The scammers explain the goods are worth $1500-$2000, however they are really worth only $300-$400 in value. They meet their unsuspecting buyers while driving through parking lots, normally in white vans.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, scammers normally sell goods without certification or permission from county licensing.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office urges you to exercise good judgement in dealing with people like this and to call our non-emergency number (941-639-0013) to report suspicious activity.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.