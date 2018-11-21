A Thanksgiving forecast we can all be happy about

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving! It should be a perfect day along the Suncoast. It will however be a bit cool to start the day with temperatures in the mid 50s away from the water and near 60 at the beaches.
Look for plenty of beautiful sunshine throughout the morning with only a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 70s which is a couple of degrees below average.
A slight wind shift on Friday will allow a little warm up to take place with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. These temperatures will last through the weekend.
Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday with increasing cloudiness on Saturday as a weak storm system moves in from the Gulf. This low pressure will bring mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a good chance for some passing showers and a 10% of hearing some thunder as the system moves East across the Suncoast.
For Sunday there will still be a slight chance for a few scattered showers but mainly in the morning. A cold front will then move through late Monday and early Tuesday morning bringing another round of cool temperatures our way with highs in the low 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy and be safe.
Bob Harrigan
