SUV and car collide at busy intersection in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital.
Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, a car and SUV collided at 14th Street West and 26th Avenue West.
The impact caused the SUV to flip three times.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The people in the car were not hurt.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, while police clear the scene.
Bradenton Police Department has not released any other information about the accident.
