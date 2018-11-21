SRQ Airport remain busy through the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Travelers are making their way in and out of the Suncoast for this thanksgiving holiday.
Many travelers visiting their family and friends by way of air through the Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport.
SRQ’s President and CEO Rick Piccolo tells us almost all flights going out and coming in should be full this Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
He says although this airport usually has full flights on a near weekly basis and can handle the traffic, that doesn’t mean there’s not a chance some issues will pop up over the busy weekend.
Piccolo says because of the huge uptick in the number of passengers at other airports and the chance of bad weather up north, flights here could get delayed or cancelled.
But Piccolo says his airport is ready to handle any amount of travelers coming or leaving the Suncoast.
“We’re up over 30 percent a month now so it should be a little bit more crowded. We’re as ready as we can be. We’ve got over flow parking ready and we’ve got more staff ready”, says Piccolo.
There are a few ways you can make traveling a bit easier this year.
Piccolo says downloading airline apps to track your flight rather than checking with the airport is the best way to see whether your flight has been delayed or cancelled.
