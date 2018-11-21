Sarasota survivor makes his life work helping the homeless

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - For the last seven years, through sickness and poverty, a Sarasota man has made it his mission to give back to the community.
In three years he estimates he's fed 20,000 homeless people, but when ABC7 spoke with him Friday, the last thing he wanted was the credit for his work.
Instead, he showed the community effort that made his generosity possible.
Every other day, Clifton Carmonagayle makes his way to the Panera Bread across from UTC mall to pick up any perishable items they didn't sell the day before. Then, he makes his way to his next stop, then another.
"What can we do to make the city better? To help people?" Carmonagayle asked.
He has made it his life work to answer that question.
"I'm really blessed, that's one of the reasons why I give back to the community," Carmonagayle said. "I really shouldn't be here."
Prostate cancer and a brain aneurysm could not stop the Sarasota man, who still found a way to make it to Panera Bread at the start of each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
"Every time he comes, picks it up, day after day, week after week, year after year," said Analise Moss, shift supervisor at Panera Bread. "It's rewarding to see, to be apart of the process."
Panera Bread donates the bread, sandwiches, bagels, anything left over from the day before.
"And then I go to the 7/11 across the street from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and instead of throwing out all their food, they donate it to me," Carmonagayle added.
After that, Clif makes his way to the Wendy's on Washington and picks up free bags of ice.
"He helps other people so they too can get on their feet and help other people," said Tina Parker, restaurant manager for Wendy's on 17th. "It's paying it forward."
His last stop, his former home. The sidewalk in front of The Salvation Army.
"I've been homeless," Carmonagayle said. "I've lived in the Salvation Army. I know what it's like to live there. That's why I feed my homeless in front of the Salvation Army."
It's a reality many of these people were too embarrassed to talk about, but it was clear to see the gratitude on the faces of those who accepted what would likely be their only meal of the day.
"I do it because it's my passion," said Carmonagayle. "It's in my blood. It's a joint effort, a collaborative effort."
It's also a reminder that a little bit of kindness goes a long way.
Carmonagayle is just getting on his feet himself but said this only the beginning. He has several ideas on how to solve the homeless issue in Sarasota.
Next, he plans to launch a bike sharing program that will raise money to buy a hotel for permanent housing.
